Google’s redesigned Wear OS might make smartwatches worth buying again — Mashable — “Previously, if you wanted to use Google Pay on your smartwatch, you’d need to launch the app, which was a multi-tap process. Now, you can make a payment much quicker. It’s not as quick as double-pressing the side button on the Apple Watch to fire up Apple Pay, but it’s way faster than the old way.”
- Lithuania’s MNOs open Moq NFC and QR mobile payments to public
- Google rolls out Titan Security Keys with NFC
- Xiaomi to launch Mi Pay mobile payments in India?
- Wear OS update lets smartwatch users make faster payments
- Trimble adds NFC to commercial driver tracking system