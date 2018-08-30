Lithuania’s MNOs open Moq NFC and QR mobile payments to public

A nationwide mobile payments system backed by three Lithuanian mobile network operators has gone into public beta testing and signed up 6,000 new users in its first 24 hours.

Moq can be used to pay instantly in stores, online, and for person to person payments. In-store payments are initiated by scanning a QR code or NFC tag at the point of sale, and payment via Moq is possible at more than 90% of Lithuanian online stores, says the company.

The system has been tested by 1,000 users in a closed beta since early summer 2018, and the app is now available to up to 30,000 users — approximately 1% of Lithuania’s population — in the public beta.

Moq is operated by Mobilieji Mokėjimai, a joint venture between local mobile network operators Bite, Tele2 and Telia.