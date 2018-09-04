Singapore Airlines adds boarding passes to Google Pay

SIA introduces seamless access to mobile boarding passes via Google Pay — Singapore Airlines — “Customers travelling with Singapore Airlines (SIA) can now have the added flexibility of saving their mobile boarding pass on Google Pay, the digital wallet platform and online payment system developed by Google. This is the first time an airline in the Asia-Pacific region has such a capability on Google Pay.”
- Moscow Credit Bank issues NFC payment rings
- Paris Metro begins NFC ticketing pilot
- Samsung Pay adds funds trading service in Korea
- Diesel launches touchscreen smartwatch with NFC payments — and support for Alipay in China