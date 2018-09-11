The Conran Shop and Pinterest deploy NFC tags that let shoppers add products to wishlists

The Conran Shop and Pinterest collaborate to create an immersive and personalised shopping experience — Pinterest — “Customers will also be able to use their smartphones to explore the products and activate unique digital experiences via integrated Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology. The NFC tags, powered by printed-electronics specialist, Thinfilm, are activated by tapping a smartphone on a featured hero product, which will automatically be added to a bespoke ‘Conran Wishlist’ on the customer’s personal Pinterest board.”
- UnionPay rolls out its mobile payments app to cardholders in Hong Kong and Macau
- Skanska deploys mobile keys at new headquarters in Warsaw
- Xiaomi to ship $29 fitness tracker with support for Mi Pay NFC payments
- San Francisco transit operators to deploy NFC ticketing