Armani Exchange Connected is the company’s first smartwatch with Wear OS, NFC, heart-rate, more — 9to5Google — “The Armani Exchange Connected is the first touchscreen watch from the company… The watch offers features such as NFC, heart-rate tracking, a swimproof design, and built-in GPS.”
- Wireless startup uses NFC smart packaging to heat pre-packaged food and drinks
- Hong Kong links QR codes to faster payments to boost mobile wallet adoption
- Japanese bank pilots blockchain mobile payments in bars and restaurants
- Armani launches Wear OS smartwatch with NFC payments
- GlobalPlatform sets out IoT security role for secure elements