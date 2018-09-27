ANZ replaces its goMoney Wallet with Google Pay

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

ANZ launches Google Pay — ANZ Bank — “Google Pay replaces ANZ’s goMoney Wallet, ANZ’s current Android mobile wallet, which will be phased out from October this year… The move to Google Pay will provide customers with a faster and more reliable way to make contactless payments, particularly on older Android devices. It also allows ANZ to offer an Android mobile payment solution to more customers.”