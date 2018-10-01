Real-time payment system growth surging worldwide — FIS — “FIS identified 40 live real-time payments programs worldwide as part of its 2018 Flavors of Fast report, up from 25 in 2017 and nearly three times as many as 2014. The report found five payments programs under development, plus another 16 expected to be live in the next 12-18 months.”
- FIS reports on real-time payments market growth
- EU begins rollout of cross-border digital identity project
- Tim Berners-Lee launches decentralized identity platform
- Tatra Banka lets new customers verify their ID on their mobile phone
- Micro loans let Chinese consumers buy snacks and lipsticks on credit