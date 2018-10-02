Apple goes live with NFC student IDs at three universities

Apple adds support for contactless student ID cards in Wallet — Apple — “Starting today, students at three universities are among the first to enjoy the convenience of using just their iPhone and Apple Watch to get around on and off campus. At Duke University and the Universities of Alabama and Oklahoma, students can now add their ID card to Apple Wallet and use it to pay quickly and easily for laundry, coffee or lunch, and even get into their dorms, the gym or the school library… Johns Hopkins, Santa Clara and Temple universities will bring the capability by the end of this school year.”