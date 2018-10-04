Forecast: One in two payment cards shipped in 2018 will be contactless

Contactless payment cards forecast to account for over 50% of all cards delivered globally in 2018 — ABI Research — “Contactless payment card issuance is set to hit 1.5bn units in 2018, accounting for over 50% of all payment card shipments delivered globally… Breaking the 50% barrier marks a significant milestone in contactless card migration, where market momentum is expected to continue due to next-generation migration opportunities, most notably in the US, India, South East Asia, and Latin America. These opportunities are helping to push contactless card issuance volumes toward 2.3bn annually by 2022.”