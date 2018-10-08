Apple Pay is ‘Coming Soon’ in Saudi Arabia according to Apple — The Apple Post — “Apple has announced within an update to its website on Friday that Apple Pay is ‘coming soon’ in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Payments Network (Mada), a major payment system in Saudi Arabia, has also confirmed that it will soon introduce support for Apple Pay.”
- Apple Pay to launch in Saudi Arabia ‘soon’
- H&M invests in Klarna to let fashion shoppers ‘try before they buy’
- CIMB deploys multi-QR POS terminals that support six different mobile payment services
- Taiwan Cooperative Bank tests standardized EMVCo QR codes for payments
- Rambus sets out the benefits of using a token gateway to protect EMV card-on-file data