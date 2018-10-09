Mastercard to offer contactless biometric payment cards

Pointing the finger at biometric card misconceptions — Mastercard — “Introduced in 2017, the Mastercard biometric card has been piloted in Africa, Europe and the Middle East with additional countries being added this year… We are working on a contactless solution to be ready in early 2019.”
- NFC Forum expands support for device pairing and personal healthcare monitoring
- GlobalPlatform adds financial configuration that makes it easier to add payment, access control and transport ticketing applications to wearables
- Bank of America links its mobile apps to let customers access multiple services without re-authenticating
- National Trust builds contactless donation terminals into art works