Apple issues apology to Chinese mobile wallet phishing victims

Apple has issued an apology to Chinese customers who were victims of a phishing scam that saw some Alipay and WeChat Pay customers lose funds stored in their mobile wallets.

“Apple Inc apologized over the hacking of some Chinese accounts in phishing scams, almost a week after it emerged that stolen Apple IDs had been used to swipe customer funds,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

“We are deeply apologetic about the inconvenience caused to our customers by these phishing scams,” Apple said in the Chinese language version of its statement.

In an English language version, the iPhone maker added that it found “a small number of our users’ accounts” had been accessed through the phishing scams,” The Wall Street Journal says. None of the victims had enabled two-factor authentication on their device, Apple added.