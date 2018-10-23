GlobalPlatform reports growth in secure element shipments

A total of 5.5bn chips using GlobalPlatform’s secure element specifications were deployed in 2017, up 1.5bn on the previous year, the security standards body has announced.

More than 1bn GlobalPlatform-compliant embedded secure elements were built into mobile devices between 2015 and 2017.

In 2016 the organisation revealed that 41% of all secure elements deployed globally between 2010 and 2016 were based on its specifications.

