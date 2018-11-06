7-Eleven pilots mobile self-checkout in 14 US stores

Convenience store giant 7-Eleven is piloting a mobile self-checkout service in 14 stores in the Dallas area, just two months after it began accepting contactless and mobile payments across its 8,000+ US stores.

To use the service, customers need to download the 7-Eleven mobile app and join the retailer’s 7Rewards loyalty program. The Scan & Pay self-checkout feature then automatically appears as an option within the app when a shopper is within the vicinity of one of the geo-fenced pilot stores.

They are then able to use the app to scan the barcodes on their purchases and place them in their mobile shopping basket as they move through the store. Once they have completed their purchasing, they visit a Scan & Pay confirmation station, equipped with clear shopping bags, pay using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a traditional debit or credit card and complete the self-checkout process by scanning a QR code on a confirmation screen at the Scan & Pay station.

“This new frictionless shopping experience is integrated into the 7Rewards loyalty program, allowing customers to automatically earn 7Rewards points upon purchase, redeem points to purchase applicable products, as well as receive all in-store promotions,” 7-Eleven says.

“Scan & Pay works on both Android and iOS devices and is available for all 7‑Eleven merchandise excluding items that require cashier assistance — hot foods, financial services and age-verified products such as alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets.”

“7‑Eleven is the first c-store chain to develop proprietary technology for a full frictionless payment experience from start to finish,” the retailer adds. “The company plans to expand the service to additional cities in 2019.”