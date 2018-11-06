Target equips staff with mobile POS terminals for faster Black Friday checkout

US discount store giant Target is equipping staff across its 1,800+ shops with mobile POS terminals “that’ll let you skip those Black Friday lines.”

The new handheld devices will let Target team members “help you checkout from anywhere in the store,” the retailer says.

“We know many of our guests look forward to our Black Friday deals every year, and today, they can start shopping and save big on some of the hottest items of the season,” says Mark Tritton, Target’s chief merchandising officer.

“Combined with the unmatched easy ways to shop with us — including new mobile technology that allows guests to skip the line for an even more convenient checkout — we’re confident guests will save time and money, and experience the joy of the season by choosing Target.”