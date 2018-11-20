Start spending immediately after signup with Google Pay — Monzo — “If you sign up to Monzo today on a compatible Android phone, you’ll be able to add your Monzo card to Google Pay immediately, without waiting for the physical card to arrive in the post… We’re also bringing ‘in-app provisioning’ to Google Pay, which means you can add your Monzo card to Google Pay from the Account tab with just a couple of taps. No need to go to the Google Pay app to initially add your card.”
- Monzo launches instant Google Pay provisioning
- Qantas uses NFC to pre-enrol passengers for biometric boarding service
- Moooi adds NFC tags to its designer furniture to guarantee authenticity
- L’Oréal launches wearable sensor that uses NFC to alert iPhone users to the risk of sun damage to their skin
- Swiss banks face mobile payments boycott investigation