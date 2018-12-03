Apple Pay now available in Belgium and Kazakhstan — AppleInsider — “For the moment, Apple Pay is exclusive to BNP Paribas Fortis, along with its subsidiaries Hello Bank and Fintro, for both Mastercard and Visa-based cards… The support for Apple Pay in Kazakhstan has started with Eurasian Bank for Mastercard customers. Apple’s list of participating banks and credit issuers that support Apple Pay also includes ATFBank, Halyk Bank, Sberbank, Bank CenterCredit, and ForteBank.”
- T-Mobile offers mobile banking service that supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
- Apple Pay goes live in Belgium and Kazakhstan
- Maersk to use NFC to track the status of refrigerated shipping containers
- Carnival gets patents for NFC wearables on cruise ships
- Meet NFC World’s partners at Trustech 2018