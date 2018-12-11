Google Pay goes live in France

Google Pay is now live in France, with support for Boon, Boursarama Banque debit and credit cards, Edenred Ticket Restaurant cards, Lydia prepaid Mastercards, N26 Mastercard debit cards and Revolut Mastercards.

With the launch in France, Google Pay is now available in 28 countries:

Americas: Brazil, Canada, Chile and the United States.

Brazil, Canada, Chile and the United States. Asia Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan.

Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan. Europe and Middle East: Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Apple Pay has been available in France since July 2016 and Samsung Pay has been live since June 2018.

• NFC World maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.