Tech firms to explore next gen payment cards that combine fingerprint sensors with digital displays

Idex Biometrics and Visionox collaborating to develop fingerprint sensors with integrated displays — Idex Biometrics — “By combining the fingerprint sensor with a display, the user experience and security can be significantly enhanced. The display can be used for a range of features including dynamic CVV to address card-not-present fraud, user-specific information such as account balance, or to provide feedback when enrolling the fingerprint. The technology will also be applicable to other verticals such as mobile or IoT.”