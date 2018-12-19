Hyundai to let drivers unlock cars with their fingerprint

Hyundai Motor develops biometrics to open, lock and start car engine — Pulse News — “The company claimed its system is the first of its kind in the world. It said there have already been fingerprint verification systems for starting the engine but applying the technology to open the door has remained a challenge. It said its fingerprint system was fortified to withstand harsh weather conditions like scorching sunlight and strong snowstorm, ensuring secure operation of its fingerprint door-locking system.”