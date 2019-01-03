Tencent connects car registrations to WeChat Pay for pay-by-plate parking at 1,000 Chinese shopping malls

WeChat Pay launches auto scan-and-pay for parking in China’s shopping malls — South China Morning Post — “To be part of this system, car owners must register their plate numbers under their WeChat Pay accounts. Their plates are scanned by specially set-up cameras located at the exit points of car parking sites. The artificial intelligence-based system automatically matches the captured image of the plate number with a database of WeChat Pay users to determine the corresponding account and settle the parking fees.”
- Google gets an EU electronic money institution license
- Mizuho signs up sixty banks for J Coin cryptocurrency payments launch
- Rambus to provide multimodal NFC ticketing solution to South Yorkshire’s bus, tram and train operators
- Huawei Pay expands to Russia