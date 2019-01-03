South Yorkshire TravelMaster selects Rambus to deliver innovative e-commerce ticketing system — Rambus — PARTNER NEWS — “The solution will allow customers to purchase a range of flexible multi-operator tickets, valid on any bus, tram or train throughout South Yorkshire, online and in-advance through a retail portal on the TravelMaster website. These tickets can then be loaded onto a smart card via on-vehicle ticketing machines or through NFC-enabled and compatible smart phones.”
- Google gets an EU electronic money institution license
- Mizuho signs up sixty banks for J Coin cryptocurrency payments launch
- Rambus to provide multimodal NFC ticketing solution to South Yorkshire’s bus, tram and train operators
- Tencent connects car registrations to WeChat Pay for pay-by-plate parking at 1,000 Chinese shopping malls
- Huawei Pay expands to Russia