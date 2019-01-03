Google gets an EU electronic money institution license

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Google granted an electronic money institution licence in Lithuania — Bank of Lithuania — “Having secured an electronic money institution licence, the company will be able to issue electronic money and provide payment services to ensure smooth operation of its marketplaces across Europe, alongside working on other payment services for consumers within the European Economic Area, including Lithuania.”

