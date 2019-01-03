Google gets an EU electronic money institution license

Google granted an electronic money institution licence in Lithuania — Bank of Lithuania — “Having secured an electronic money institution licence, the company will be able to issue electronic money and provide payment services to ensure smooth operation of its marketplaces across Europe, alongside working on other payment services for consumers within the European Economic Area, including Lithuania.”
- Mizuho signs up sixty banks for J Coin cryptocurrency payments launch
- Rambus to provide multimodal NFC ticketing solution to South Yorkshire’s bus, tram and train operators
- Tencent connects car registrations to WeChat Pay for pay-by-plate parking at 1,000 Chinese shopping malls
- Huawei Pay expands to Russia