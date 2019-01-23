Mobile ticketing users to reach 1.9bn by 2023, catalysing urban mobility revolution — Juniper Research — “Users of mobile ticketing will total 1.9bn by 2023, up from 1.1bn in 2019. In comparison, the total number of digital ticketing users across mobile, online and wearable channels, will reach 2.2bn by 2023.”
