Saudi Arabia and UAE to develop joint digital currency

UAE and Saudi Arabia announce launch of common digital currency ‘Aber’ — Emirates 24/7 — “The United Arab Emirates Central Bank (UAECB) and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) today announced in a joint statement the launch of the common digital currency project ‘Aber’, which will be used in financial settlements between the two countries through blockchains and distributed ledgers technologies.”
- Discover adds support for Garmin Pay
- Apple Pay transaction volumes are up 100% year-on-year
- Apple to expand the iPhone’s NFC functionality?
- Public Transport Victoria begins NFC ticketing pilot in Melbourne