First Direct lets customers make payments in social media apps

First Direct leading the way with social media payments — First Direct — “First Direct customers are now able to make secure peer-to-peer payments seamlessly while using social media apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger… Customers can now use the in-app PayKey technology to simply tap a payment icon on the phone’s keyboard within a conversation and manage a payment within seconds without having to open the banking app… On pressing the fd button, customers are securely authenticated via the app and are able to make a payment.”