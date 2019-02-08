Additional benefit for Mastercard contactless consumers — CorD Magazine — “Mastercard today announced that the maximum amount for contactless payments without a PIN will increase to RSD3,000 (US$28.76)… The current limit for contactless payments without a PIN, set at RSD1,500, was established in 2008.”
- Boston to begin move to contactless ticketing ‘in late 2019’
- Canadian credit unions to let customers use their banking logins to access third party services
- New Jersey plans P2P payments legislation
- Mastercard doubles contactless transaction limit in Serbia
- Two in three US banks plan to issue contactless cards ‘within the next few years’