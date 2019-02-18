Apple Pay said to be coming to Saudi Arabia this week — Arabian Business — “Advertisements from Saudi Arabia-based Al Rajhi Bank noted that Apple Pay will launch in the kingdom on February 19 — the same day that it has been rumoured that the service will launch in the Czech Republic. In October, Apple said that Apply Pay was ‘coming soon’ to Saudi Arabia.”
- Dublin churches pilot contactless collections
- Hong Kong rolls out tap-to-collect travel rebate system
- Apple Pay to go live in Saudi Arabia this week?
- Visa reports 80% drop in card-present fraud at US chip-enabled merchants
- Barclays to let UK merchants accept payments direct from customers’ bank accounts