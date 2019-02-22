NXP adds support for FeliCa to NFC phones

PARTNER NEWS: NXP is adding support for FeliCa, the Japanese variant of NFC, to its NFC chipsets, beginning with a new PN81 series. The move will enable Japanese consumers to access global NFC applications “while worldwide travellers can securely perform FeliCa payment and ticketing services with their devices”.

The PN81 series “supports and integrates FeliCa, EMVCo, mobile transit Mifare in a single solution to allow smartphones and other mobile devices to conveniently bridge mobile payments in Japan and across borders, and feature mobile ticketing, access control, and loyalty programs,” NXP says.

Tokyo is set to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, bringing an influx of overseas visitors to Japan.

Full details are in the press release below: