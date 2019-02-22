NXP adds support for FeliCa to NFC phones

PARTNER NEWS: NXP is adding support for FeliCa, the Japanese variant of NFC, to its NFC chipsets, beginning with a new PN81 series. The move will enable Japanese consumers to access global NFC applications “while worldwide travellers can securely perform FeliCa payment and ticketing services with their devices”.
The PN81 series “supports and integrates FeliCa, EMVCo, mobile transit Mifare in a single solution to allow smartphones and other mobile devices to conveniently bridge mobile payments in Japan and across borders, and feature mobile ticketing, access control, and loyalty programs,” NXP says.
Tokyo is set to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, bringing an influx of overseas visitors to Japan.
Full details are in the press release below:
NXP strengthens FeliCa ecosystem to advance mobile payment and ticketing experiences in Japan
News highlights
- NXP solution brings mobile payment convenience to global travelers ahead of worldwide events in 2020 and beyond
- Unveils solution to allow global travelers to use their phones for mobile transactions in Japan
- Enables Japanese consumers to conduct mobile transactions across borders
Tokyo, Japan – February 21, 2019 – NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), today announced it has collaborated with FeliCa Networks, Inc. to strengthen the mobile payment and ticketing ecosystem as part of Japan’s preparation for worldwide events in the future. NXP’s new GlobalPlatform® based solution, PN81 series supports and integrates FeliCa, EMVCo, mobile transit MIFARE in a single solution to allow smartphones and other mobile devices to conveniently bridge mobile payments in Japan and across borders, and feature mobile ticketing, access control, and loyalty programs.
“With anticipated global events in 2020 and beyond, people are looking for ways to manage crowds, reduce lines and bring more convenience to travelers,” said Rafael Sotomayor, SVP and general manager of secure transactions and identification at NXP.
“The NXP PN81 series with FeliCa support features near field communication (NFC), embedded secure element (eSE) technology, and supports worldwide security standards such as GlobalPlatform to help unlock the potential of secure seamless transaction and access use cases that many people can appreciate.”
Until now, OEMs have implemented NFC and embedded Secure Element (eSE) solutions tailored to the Japanese market, resulting in a limited global compatibility of their devices. Commencing with the PN81 generation, NXP’s solutions integrate FeliCa compatibility to enable smartphone and wearable OEMs to use the same NFC and eSE components across regional borders and networks. That allows Japanese consumers to access global NFC applications, while worldwide travelers can securely perform FeliCa payment and ticketing services with their devices.
“FeliCa Networks and NXP share the vision to provide global travelers and mobile phone owners in Japan an integrated contactless experience for payment, ticketing, and other popular use cases towards 2020 and beyond,” said Tomoharu Hikita, President and CEO of FeliCa Networks. “NXP’s PN81 series is the first chipset certified by the Mobile FeliCa Chipset Certification Program launched in 2018 and would also support the continuing evolution of FeliCa Networks’ Mobile FeliCa platform and solution for better security, utility and performance.”
The collaboration with FeliCa Networks underscores NXP’s leadership in mobile payment and ticketing in Asia, following a number of NXP’s strategic collaborations that support an increasingly mobile lifestyle. NXP technology enables a rapidly growing number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), popular manufacturers of smartphones and public transport operators seeking to integrate secure NFC applications.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com.