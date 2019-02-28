NXP drives convenience in Chinese Access Market with ‘RocketXS’ — NXP — PARTNER NEWS — “The RocketXS solution allows a quick and reliable unlocking via fingerprint, Bluetooth Low Energy and NFC. It also takes convenience and security to the next level as all NFC cards in a user’s wallet (phone) can be set as a door key. This means that the real key is hidden and only the user himself knows which one is right and thus increases the difficulty of break-ins and hacking.”
- NXP opens doors in China with RocketXS NFC electronic locks
- University of Copenhagen develops phone-readable ‘fingerprint’ to combat counterfeiting
- New York MTA begins testing mobile wallet-based ticketing
- Tappy launches token services platform that makes it easy for traditional watches to be turned into contactless payment devices
- LG G8 ThinQ smartphone unveiled with hand vein authentication