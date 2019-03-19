Xiaomi expands its Mi Pay mobile payments service to India

Xiaomi announces official Indian launch of Mi Pay — GSMArena — “Back in 2016, Xioami launched Mi Pay in China and followed that up by launching a beta trial in India. Testing is finally complete and Indian users get full access to Mi Pay. The platform is built on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and ICICI Bank and supports more than 120 banks.”