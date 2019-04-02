Google Pay to integrate with Google Maps for transit card top ups

Google Pay says G’day to Mobile Myki — Google — “If you’re a Myki user in Melbourne or regional Victoria, you can now skip the line and get there faster with Google Pay… Soon, you’ll also be able to see your current balance in Google Maps when you’re planning your Myki journey, and initiate your top-up from there.”
- Stance lets customers use their phones to self checkout anywhere in store
- ScotRail pilots pay-as-you-go rail ticketing
- Walmart to let customers shop for groceries with their voice
- Johns Hopkins University rolls out support for iOS and Android campus cards
