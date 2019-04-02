Google Pay to integrate with Google Maps for transit card top ups

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Google Pay says G’day to Mobile Myki — Google — “If you’re a Myki user in Melbourne or regional Victoria, you can now skip the line and get there faster with Google Pay… Soon, you’ll also be able to see your current balance in Google Maps when you’re planning your Myki journey, and initiate your top-up from there.”

