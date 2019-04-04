Behind Sainsbury’s in-store Mobile Pay solution — Essential Retail — “We have an average basket spend in store and we were expecting it to be slightly lower than that, but actually it’s coming out higher… If they go into store and see a queue, they want to be quick and grab two things to get into the queue as quickly as possible. But now they take their time and buy three or four things.”
- Sainsbury’s: Mobile self-checkout drives higher shopper spending
- Wells Fargo to add contactless functionality to US credit and debit cards
- Stance lets customers use their phones to self checkout anywhere in store
- ScotRail pilots pay-as-you-go rail ticketing
- Walmart to let customers shop for groceries with their voice