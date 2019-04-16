Coinbase launches Visa-backed cryptocurrency debit card

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Spend your crypto instantly with Coinbase Card — Coinbase — “We’re excited to announce the launch of Coinbase Card, a Visa debit card that lets customers in the UK spend crypto as effortlessly as the money in their bank… Coinbase Card is currently only available in the UK, but we plan to support other European countries in the coming months.”

Explore: Coinbase, Visa

Learn more: , , ,

Territory:

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!