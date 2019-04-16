Facebook Messenger to shutter its P2P payments service in UK and France

Facebook will scrap Messenger payments in the UK and France — Engadget — “Facebook will discontinue peer-to-peer Messenger payments in France and the UK on 15 June, the company told Engadget. ‘After evaluating how we give people the best experiences in Messenger, we made the decision to focus our efforts on experiences that people find most useful,’ Facebook said.”
- Queensland rolls out contactless driving licences
- Vietnam tops global growth for mobile payments
- Indian banks plan blockchain payments platform
- Decathlon opens RFID-enabled store in the US
