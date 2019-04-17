McDonald’s integrates Alipay mobile payments and rewards into Hong Kong app

McDonald’s has incorporated the AlipayHK payments wallet into its mobile app for consumers in Hong Kong.

In a global first for the fast food retailer, the app also allows customers to order food and access exclusive Alipay rewards.

“Along with enhanced mobile ordering features in the McDonald’s app, AlipayHK users can tap and swipe to enjoy exclusive rewards on delicacies,” AlipayHK says.

“We have been committed to expanding our electronic payment platform to give customers unparalleled experience with McDonald’s in recent years,” says McDonald’s Hong Kong chief executive officer Randy Lai.

“Since our collaboration with AlipayHK last year, customers have greatly enjoyed various special and incredible offers.

“To enhance co-operation, AlipayHK e-wallet is available in the McDonald’s app for mobile ordering and payment from today, along with paying with credit cards and cash.”