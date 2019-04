KeyBank, one of the largest bank-based financial services companies in the US, has begun issuing contactless credit and debit cards to its customers.

Although contactless is still relatively new in the US, aggressive growth is expected with Visa CEO Alfred F Kelly telling analysts last November that he expected US banks to issue more than 100m Visa contactless cards by the end of this year.

Wells Fargo began issuing contactless cards to its customers in April.