Uber launches in-app transit ticketing service in Denver

Denver in the US has become the first city in the world where travellers can use the Uber mobile app to buy transit tickets and then use their phone to ride rail and bus services.

The highly anticipated rollout of in-app transit ticketing follows the January launch of public transport information for Denver’s Regional Transportation District (RTD) in the Uber app. Similar functionality was introduced in London last week.

Uber has partnered with Masabi to provide the Uber Transit ticketing option in a staggered rollout to customers in the city which will take place over the next few weeks.

When users enter a destination in the Uber app, they see ‘transit’ as an option within the ‘choose a ride’ selector. Purchased tickets are stored in the transit tickets section of the app and activated when travellers board transit services.

“For the first time ever, taking an Uber trip can mean taking public transit,” said David Reich, Uber’s head of transit.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with RTD and Masabi to make Denver the first city in the world where riders can purchase transit tickets and ride public transit seamlessly through the Uber app.”

Masabi chief executive officer Brian Zanghi said he expected other cities to introduce similar functionality.

“The future of mobility in our cities relies on innovative agencies like RTD taking the right approach and ensuring that public transit is at the core of the emerging mobility ecosystem, and we’re confident more cities will follow their lead.”