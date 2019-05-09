Zola hails success of NFC tags in NYC pop-up store

US wedding planning and list specialist Zola says using NFC in its bricks and mortar pop-up store in New York City has helped to bring the showroom to life and been well received by its customers who use it to build their wedding gift lists.

Zola opened its first store in the Flatiron district of the city in January this year in a pop-up trial that was due to run through to the end of April but has now been extended until June.

The store has more than 2,000 gifts on display, each of which has an NFC tag attached allowing couples to scan this rather than a barcode.

“You can scan the tag through the Zola mobile app on an iPhone or Android device and it directs you to add that gift directly to your registry, or you just purchase it on Zola.com,” a spokeswoman for Zola told NFC World.

She explained that scanning the items also allows users to see more information about the gift itself.

“If you scan a Le Creuset dutch oven you’ll see all of the colours available, other Le Creuset items we sell and even other recommended gifts from other brands.”

Customers like the NFC tag system, she added: “The NFC tags have been a great way to drive online registry adds in our physical store, and our couples love the interaction.

“Online we have over 70,000 gifts vs the 2,000 best-sellers in our store, so the NFC tags are greatly helping in bringing our showroom to life and encouraging couples to continue their registry journey after they leave our space.”