Itaú Unibanco unveils low cost instant QR payments service in Brazil

Brazil’s Itau Unibanco to launch new payments app using QR code — Reuters — “Merchants using Iti will pay a fee of 1% per transaction and will receive payments instantly… The app also does not require merchants to buy or rent card reader machines… Itaú is also considering offering investments, loans and insurance products through the new app.”
- ABI Research forecasts 10bn NFC tags in use by 2023
- Analysts: Contactless card rollout could push US mobile payment users back to plastic
- GlobalData: Facebook Messenger payments scrapped due to poor adoption
- MetroRio launches contactless transit ticketing payments in Brazil
- Alltown lets drivers use their toll tag to pay for fuel from their car