Privatbank to use customised ‘card avatars’ to drive mobile payments adoption

Ukraine’s PrivatBank has become the first in the world to provide customers with a way to customise the design of the cards they add to Google Pay or Apple Pay — beginning with a set of X-Men: Dark Phoenix original designs made available via a licensing deal with movie studio 20th Century Fox.

PrivatBank is working with Mastercard on the launch of the service, which is integrated into the latest version of the bank’s Privat24 mobile app and can be applied to any PrivatBank-issued Mastercard.

“Service users have the opportunity to select the original card cover directly in the Privat24 application,” the bank explains. “Now, virtual bank cards with the X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie characters are available to bank customers.

“In the future, the gallery of virtual card designs will be updated with new thematic images of comic book characters. The appearance of the ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ design series was possible due to the cooperation of Mastercard and PrivatBank with representatives of the 20th Century Fox film company in Ukraine.”

“A little later, we plan to add skins with sports, cartoons, heroes of other franchises — everything that will make using the card more pleasant and emotional,” says PrivatBank director innovation Egor Avetisov.

“I am sure that when people feel an emotional connection with the app, they will use it more often.”

To use the service, cardholders go to a Card Design sub-item within the Card Menu section of the Privat24 app. They then select one of 10 virtual designs of the heroes of the X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie, which will automatically appear in their digital wallet.

“The installation service of the card design in digital wallets is free,” the bank adds.

“Personalisation of ‘avatars’ of cards with images of heroes from favourite comics is a new, unique service in the digital wallets segment,” says Mastercard Ukraine marketing director Natalya Baidala.

“Simple, convenient and secure payment by smartphone with one touch is like a payment art, and now we, together with partners from PrivatBank, have added colour to this innovation. Choose a personal hero for your contactless payments and switch to a cashless lifestyle.”