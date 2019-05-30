Google leverages Google Pay to bypass food ordering apps

What’s for dinner? Order it with Google — Google — “Now you can use Google Search, Maps or the Assistant to order food from services like DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice, and ChowNow, with Zuppler and others coming soon. Look out for the ‘Order Online’ button in Search and Maps when you search for a restaurant or type of cuisine. For participating restaurants, you can make your selections with just a few taps, view delivery or pickup times, and check out with Google Pay.”