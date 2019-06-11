Malibu rolls out NFC connected bottles in the US

Drinks brand Malibu is launching an NFC-based promotion in the US states of Ohio and Texas that enables customers to use NFC tags attached to 300,000 ‘connected bottles’ to win branded goods and access cocktail recipes and other content.

Designed to boost customer engagement, this limited edition rollout follows successful trials of the technology by the coconut rum brand in the UK and Germany last summer with its Malibu Games ‘Because Summer’ campaign.

Each of the bottles has an NFC tag integrated into its cap and a QR code printed on its neck.

Customers tap the tag or scan the QR code to be taken via a quick link URL to an interactive mobile game — Sunshine Slide — where they can win branded goods and access other content.

“What’s exciting about this launch is how we’re leveraging our iconic bottle, something consumers are familiar with, and developing a more meaningful, digital conversation with our customer at the point of sale,” said Malibu Brand director Troy Gorczyca.

“Our bottles with connected closures help keep the brand relevant post purchase, providing services and experiences to the consumer beyond the liquid itself,” added the firm’s global brand manager, Caitriona Murphy.

“By transforming the one asset Malibu knows its consumers come into contact with, we’re able to connect with our target audiences on a much deeper level, through the experiences we offer.”