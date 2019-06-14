Apple extends GymKit NFC functionality to additional gym equipment market leaders

Apple has added three US gym equipment manufacturers — Octane Fitness, True Fitness and Woodway — to its growing list of partners worldwide for NFC-based GymKit for the Apple Watch, which enables users to sync their workout data between their watch and fitness machines.

Apple announced Gymkit in June 2017 with early adopters including Life Fitness and Technogym rolling out the technology over the following months.

Apple confirmed this week that there are now more than 50,000 pieces of GymKit-enabled equipment in 1,500 locations across 100 countries worldwide.

To pair their Apple Watch with the fitness machine, the user taps it on a GymKit-enabled badge on the equipment before or during a workout.

The watch sends calorie and heart rate measurements to the machine while the equipment returns information such as training level, distance and workout duration.

At the end of the workout the data is summarised for the user in the Activity app on the Apple Watch and iPhone.

Octane Fitness said three of its Octane Cardio machines are now Apple GymKit enabled.

“Given that Apple Watch is an incredibly popular tool for connected fitness, we are thrilled to offer Apple GymKit integration so exercisers can seamlessly connect, track and share their Octane Fitness workout data,” said Ryan Simat, general manager and vice president, commercial and specialty, of Octane Fitness owner Nautilus.

At True Fitness, GymKit functionality will be available on its cardio products from the autumn.

“True is committed to providing premium fitness experiences to clubs and facilities as well as their members. We are excited to have the opportunity to keep members connected with the introduction of Apple GymKit,” said the company’s vice president of sales Mike Kelly.

Woodway has added GymKit to its treadmill range.

Its director of sales and marketing Eric Weber said: “Rather than tell you how to work out, we want to provide you the tool to fit your workout needs.

“Apple GymKit compatibility allows Woodway to continue doing so, by providing users with a seamless, user experience that is simple and efficient – and only with Apple.”