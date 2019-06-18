Chinese retailers shutter unmanned stores as ‘novelty wears off’

China’s unmanned store boom ends as quickly as it began — Nikkei Asian Review — “Across China, shops once considered the future of retail have been shutting their doors for good… The Chinese IT companies that entered the market used technology to remove the need for workers but may have overlooked other parts of the equation.”
- UK government begins testing iPhone NFC passport reading
- Crédit Agricole pilots biometric bank cards
- Mattel adds NFC to Hot Wheels racing cars
- Android Q to let users log into Wi-Fi networks via NFC, QR or Bluetooth LE
