Chinese retailers shutter unmanned stores as ‘novelty wears off’

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

China’s unmanned store boom ends as quickly as it began — Nikkei Asian Review — “Across China, shops once considered the future of retail have been shutting their doors for good… The Chinese IT companies that entered the market used technology to remove the need for workers but may have overlooked other parts of the equation.”

Learn more: , ,

Territory:

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!