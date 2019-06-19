Xiaomi unveils low cost fitness tracker that supports NFC and QR payments

Chinese mobile device manufacturer Xiaomi has launched the Mi Band 4 NFC fitness tracker that supports contactless NFC payments and QR-based payments through AliPay and can be used as a key when combined with the company’s MI Smart Door Lock.

Users can also activate the smart band’s XiaoAi AI assistant which enables voice control of connected smart home devices.

Like its predecessor, the Mi Band 3 NFC, the new model will also support city bus card payments. However, the NFC variant is currently only available in China.

The Mi Band 4 NFC costs 229 yuan (US$33) in its domestic market while the non-NFC model — which will be known internationally as the Mi Smart Band 4 — will be priced at 34.99 euros (US$39.20) and be available from 26 June.

A short video shows more details of the MI Band 4: