Eagle Creek lets luggage owners share their stories via NFC

Eagle Creek debuts NFC-connected luggage — Mobile Marketer — “Travellers can see a personalised dashboard that shows all the places they’ve travelled, along [with] a leaderboard that ranks their mileage against the other owners of its line of Caldera luggage. Eagle Creek also provides a lost-and-found feature to help people locate misplaced bags, warranty registration features and detailed product information and videos. Caldera owners also can share information about their trips with their friends, family and followers on major social media platforms.”
