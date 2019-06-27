Bank of America adds instant card issuing to mobile app

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com
Smartphone screen
INSTANT ISSUANCE: Bank of America customers can get a digital version of their debit card instantly via the mobile banking app

Bank of America’s 27 million mobile banking users are now able to request a new or replacement debit card via the app — and instantly receive a digital version of their new card that they can use to start making purchases straight away.

“This digital debit card has the same protections and benefits of a physical debit card and is immediately available to use in the mobile app,” Bank of America says.

“Our goal is to bring never-before-possible convenience to clients,” says David Tyrie, head of advanced solutions and digital banking at Bank of America.

“With our new digital debit card, clients can transact immediately and avoid waiting for their permanent card.”

