Facebook blockchain wallet boss sets sights on financial services

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Facebook exec explains how the new Libra currency will help the company’s core businesses — CNBC — “If we are successful at providing a wallet that allows people to store money securely and send to anyone anywhere in the world, then over time we think there will be an opportunity to provide more financial services for people — you can imagine things like credit,’ Weil said.”

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!