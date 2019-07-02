Mobile payments providers turn to in-app games to drive adoption in India

Payments, food delivery apps launch games to woo users — Economic Times — “Payments apps and food delivery platforms are launching games to increase user base and stickiness… Paytm has found that more than 70% of its users play these games daily… In-app games, such as Zomato Cricket Cup, Swiggy Match Day Mania, Paytm Games and Tez Shots by Google Pay, are just a few examples.”
- Walmart combines blockchain and QR codes to let Chinese consumers verify source of fresh produce in stores
- Chinese retailers use face recognition to link shoppers’ online purchase history to in-store services
- Greater Anglia lets train passengers use NFC phones to top up travel cards
- POS terminals that support 23 different QR, contactless and NFC payments services roll out in Singapore
